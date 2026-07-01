Angola and Us Sign Military Cooperation Agreement

Luanda — Angolan and the United States of America authorities formalized their cooperation, on Monday (29), in Luanda, under a State Partnership Programme (SPP), signed between the Ohio National Guard and the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

The agreement, a milestone in the growing strategic partnership between the two countries, was signed during a ceremony presided over by the minister of National Defence, Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, Lúcio do Amaral.

It aims to foster collaboration in the areas of medical readiness and public health, cybersecurity, emerging technologies, emergency management and disaster response, leadership development, military professionalisation, agricultural cooperation, as well as education and economic development.

The SPP was signed by the Chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), Aviation General Altino José dos Santos, whilst Major General Matthew Woodruff, commander of the Ohio National Guard, signed on behalf of the US.

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On the occasion, the Angolan Defence minister, Lúcio do Amaral, stressed that the legal instrument has a scope that extends beyond strictly military matters, also encompassing other areas of governmental action, within the framework of strengthening relations between the US and Angola.

He emphasised that the session, aimed at the complementary signing of the aforementioned Letter of Intent by the military leadership, carries strategic significance, representing not only the reinforcement of bilateral cooperation but the affirmation of a shared vision for security, stability and development.

The official noted that joining the State Partnership Programme constitutes a strategic decision aimed at strengthening institutional and operational capabilities, promoting interoperability and preparing forces for the emerging challenges of the 21st century.

He pointed out that the State of Ohio, through its national guards, combines security skills in critical areas such as emergency response, logistics and support, educational training, as well as the integration of military and civil structures, strengths that make it an excellent partner for Angola.

In turn, the US Chargé d'Affaires, Shannon Cazeau, stated that the signing of the agreement represents a commitment between two peoples, two military forces and nations to build something enduring together.

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She said that the US feels proud to call Angola a partner, and it welcomes important milestone.

According to the American official, the US understands Angola as a pivotal partner in Sub-Saharan Africa, a regional leader and a nation whose growing strength benefits the entire continent.

Shannon Cazeau further stated that Angola has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to regional peace and stability, and the US values this leadership and is proud to deepen the partnership.

She added that the partnership programme is one of America's most effective and enduring security cooperation tools, as for over 30 years, it has connected US states with partner nations, not just military-to-military, but also people-to-people.

The diplomat also highlighted that the signing builds upon a bilateral relationship that has grown in recent years.

Angola is the third partner in the Ohio State partnership programme, joining Hungary and Serbia in a network of relationships that has expanded beyond military cooperation to include universities, state agencies and communities.

The agreement reflects the continuous expansion of relations between the US and Angola and reaffirms both countries' shared commitment to regional peace, security and sustainable development.

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