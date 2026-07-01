Angola: Electricity Reaches More Towns and Villages in Malanje Province

Luanda — Starting next year, at least 47,000 inhabitants in various towns and villages in Malanje province will gain access to public grid electricity through the construction of new transmission and distribution lines, part of the Executive's strategy to expand the sector.

The project involves building the Malanje/Kiwaba N'Zogi line (81 kilometers long) and the Malanje/Caculama-Mucari line (59 kilometers long), both with a capacity of 110 kilovolts (kV).

According to a statement from the Ministry of Energy and Water sent to ANGOP on Monday, the project also includes the construction of two new 110/30 kV substations in Kiwaba N'Zogi and Caculama-Mucari, as well as the expansion of the existing substation in the city of Malanje.

This infrastructure--with construction work that began in October 2025 and is scheduled for completion in September of this year--will be complemented by medium-voltage (30 kV) and low-voltage networks to supply households, public institutions, production facilities, and street lighting.

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The document notes that work on the medium-voltage networks began in April of this year and is expected to be completed in phases between this coming October and March 2027.

This investment by the Angolan state, the statement notes, will bring electricity to thousands of homes in the localities of Caculama-Mucari, Muquixi, Catala, Caxinga, Quela, Xandel, Kiwaba N'Zogi, Gunza Muanha, Mufuma, and Caombo.

Furthermore, the project is boosting the local economy by creating direct and indirect jobs, primarily employing the region's youth in construction, logistics, and technical support roles.

With the implementation of these structural projects, the Ministry of Energy and Water reaffirms the Executive's commitment to reducing regional disparities, promoting balanced territorial development, and ensuring universal access to electricity across the country. OPF/CS/DOJ