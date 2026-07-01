South Africa: One Dead, 11 Hurt in Limpopo Border Bus Crash - South African News Briefs - July 1, 2026

Bus Driver Killed, 11 Injured in Limpopo Repatriation Bus Crash

A bus driver transporting passengers to a repatriation site in Beitbridge has died, and 11 people were injured after the vehicle overturned on the N1 near the Beitbridge Border Post in Limpopo, reports EWN. Limpopo's Department of Transport spokesperson, Mashudu Mabata, said they believe the driver lost control of the bus due to fatigue. The injured were taken to hospital. Authorities have warned motorists of possible temporary road closures as forensic investigations continue.

Correctional Services takes over Mangaung Prison

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The Department of Correctional Services has officially assumed full control of the former Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein, reports SABC News. This ends more than two decades of private management by G4S. The facility made headlines following the escape of rape and murder convict Thabo Bester in May 2022. The prison has been renamed the Grootvlei Maximum Correctional Centre. This followed the expiry of the government's contract with Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts. The transition, overseen by National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale, comes after a two-year takeover process.

Alleged Crime Kingpin 'Cat' Matlala Awaits Court Ruling on Plea Deal

Alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala is expected to learn whether the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court will approve his plea and sentence agreement with the State, reports EWN. Matlala has pleaded guilty to fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to a R280 million SAPS tender and has agreed to become a State witness in exchange for a prison sentence of eight years or less. Prosecutors believe his cooperation could lead to further arrests of senior police officials implicated in the tender fraud investigation.

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