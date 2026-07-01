Zimbabwe: Sugary Drinks and Fast-Food Tax Revenue to Fund Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention

CABINET has approved the Nutrition Financing Strategy (NFS), a new framework aimed at channeling more resources towards nutrition programmes and the prevention of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga presented the strategy in his capacity as Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Food Security and Nutrition.

According to Cabinet, gains made in improving nutrition over the years are increasingly under threat from rising consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages and fast foods, which are contributing to growing levels of obesity, overweight and diet-related NCDs.

"The NFS will therefore increase resources towards nutrition and Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) prevention programmes through the deployment of resources from Sugar Sweetened Beverages and fast-food tax revenue.

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"The funds will be allocated across the following strategic pillars, namely: Health and Nutrition; Lands, Agriculture and Food Systems; Coordination and Programme Management; Human Capital Development; Social Protection; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH); Advocacy and Communication; and Research, Development and Innovation. The Pillars comprise specific Ministries, Departments and Agencies that will implement the prioritized action plans through a multi-sectoral architecture," said Chiwenga.

The strategy outlines a wide range of interventions, including Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) activities with a particular focus on the first 1,000 days from pregnancy, primary health care-based NCD prevention programmes, and food fortification and food safety initiatives.

Other planned interventions include the promotion of nutrient-dense food production, traditional and climate-resilient food systems, support for smallholder farmers, school health and nutrition programmes, nutrition education and skills development, and youth nutrition and adolescent health initiatives.

Government also plans to roll out community prevention messaging campaigns, behaviour change communication programmes and consumer education campaigns aimed at encouraging healthier eating habits.