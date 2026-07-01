Kenya: EACC Arrests Nyamira County Assembly Deputy Clerk Over Alleged Tender Irregularities

Kisii — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested the Deputy Clerk and Director of Finance and Accounts at the Nyamira County Assembly, Leonard Kevin Nyamasege, over alleged procurement irregularities linked to the construction of an office block at the assembly.

According to the anti-graft agency, investigations revealed that the tender was irregularly awarded to Jetta Builders Ltd despite the company not being the lowest evaluated bidder.

EACC stated that the alleged unlawful award resulted in an undue financial benefit of KSh30.1 million to the contractor.

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Following approval of criminal charges by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Nyamasege and five other suspects are facing multiple charges, including abuse of office, willful failure to comply with laws governing the management of public funds, and negligence of official duty.

The Commission said the suspect was arrested and arraigned before Nyamira Law Courts Principal Magistrate Christabel Agutu on Monday.

However, plea taking was deferred after the suspect's lawyer informed the court that he had obtained orders from the High Court in Kisumu temporarily staying the arrest and arraignment pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed before the court.

EACC noted that the orders had not been formally served on the Commission at the time of the court appearance.

The case will be mentioned on July 28, 2026, for further directions.

The arrest comes weeks after the apprehension of Nyamira County Assembly Clerk Duke Simeon Onyari, who was arrested by EACC on June 3, 2026, in connection with the same case.

The anti-corruption agency said efforts to trace and arrest the remaining suspects are ongoing.

EACC reiterated its commitment to protecting public resources and ensuring accountability for individuals implicated in corruption and economic crimes.