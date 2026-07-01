Angola: Temporary Ban On Horse Mackerel Fishing in Angola Begins July 1st

Luanda — The ban on horse mackerel fishing in Angola begins this Wednesday (July 1) and runs until August 31, the National Director of Fisheries and Salt, Fátima Delicado, announced on Tuesday.

In an interview with National Radio of Angola (RNA), the official confirmed that there are sufficient stocks to supply the domestic market during the two-month period the measure is in effect.

According to the director, the ban is an annual procedure aimed at ensuring the management, conservation, and replenishment of horse mackerel stocks.

She noted that the ban on horse mackerel follows a previously implemented ban on sardinella fishing.

At this stage, she explained, fishing for demersal species is also prohibited; these include croaker, *cachucho* (sea bream), grouper, sole, hake, *calafate*, *matona*, *marionga*, *bolo-bolo*, shrimp, cuttlefish, and squid--a ban that ends on July 31.

She reiterated that the ban is essential to protect the species and ensure that fish continues to reach Angolan tables with the desired quality. ACC/CS/DOJ