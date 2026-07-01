Angola Is More Than 80% Prepared for Ethical Use of AI

Luanda — The level of preparation for the ethical and responsible adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Angola is set at more than 83%, according to the final report of the Risk Assessment Methodology (RAM), presented on Tuesday, in Luanda.

The RAM is a macroscopic diagnosis developed by UNESCO to assess a country's readiness for the ethical and responsible adoption of AI, identifying institutional, regulatory and technical gaps, providing public policy recommendations in line with the UNESCO Recommendation on the subject.

The results of the study were presented by UNESCO's national consultant for the RAM methodology, Vicente Lopes, detailing that the indicators analyzed say that Angola is effectively prepared in 50.9%, partially in 32.7% and in 16% not prepared.

He mentioned that the study, lasting six months, was based on a questionnaire distributed throughout the country, on documentation, laws, diplomas, existing Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) white papers, as well as on interviews with experts and the most "brave stakeholders" nationally.

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"You can see that Angola has, in terms of information technologies, a lot of investment in terms of infrastructure, so it has around 28 thousand kilometers of optical fiber, satellite and has invested in data centers," he said.

According to Vicente Lopes, there are many laws in the country, especially the Data Protection Law, which is being improved and elements related to Artificial Intelligence are being endorsed.

On the other hand, he highlighted that the report identifies gaps in terms of human capital, interministerial and intersectoral coordination, a directory document for AI in Angola, the latter of which is already on track for its own law.

In relation to the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) frameworks, he stressed, the rates are below what is desirable for Angola in relation to the use of AI, although the numbers are growing quickly.

In turn, the study coordinator, Hecdiantro Mena, highlighted the importance of implementation for the country as it allows it to have a structured diagnosis of the country's level of preparation for the adoption of responsible, human-centered, ethical AI.

The final report presented today, he said, constitutes a reference instrument for strengthening national policies and initiatives in the field of artificial intelligence governance.

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"The recommendations now made available will serve as a basis for the development of public policies that allow consolidating a more robust, inclusive digital ecosystem aligned with best international practices", he highlighted.

The National Director of Cybersecurity Policies and Digital Services reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to following up on the recommendations produced, promoting an inclusive, responsible digital transformation aligned with best practices.

Called "Artificial Intelligence - Readiness Assessment Report", the study is an initiative of the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication (MINTIICS), through the National Directorate of Cybersecurity Policies and Digital Services.

The report evaluates the national AI ecosystem based on legal and regulatory, social and cultural, economic, scientific and educational, technological and infrastructure dimensions.

The evaluation process was conducted by experts linked to MINTIICS with support from experts from UNESCO.CPM/DP/DOJ