Angola: Luanda Expects to Have a Central Seedling Nursery Later This Year

Luanda — The central seedling nursery, under construction in the municipality of Belas, is expected to start operating later this year, the deputy governor of Luanda for the Economic Sector, Jorge Miguêns Augusto, announced on Tuesday.

At the closing of the II Methodological Seminar of the Afforestation Program, promoted by the provincial government, he said that the infrastructure is essential for the sustainability of the Luanda Afforestation Program (PAL) and the regular supply of trees to the 16 municipalities.

He defended greater coordination between municipalities to ensure compliance with the capital's reforestation goals.

According to Jorge Miguêns Augusto, the central nursery will make it possible to produce seedlings in sufficient quantity to meet the needs, reducing the difficulties currently faced in the acquisition of seedlings.

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'The nursery will be the basis of the program's sustainability. Our strategy is that it supplies the municipalities, allowing that, in the future, each one has its own local nursery, fed by the central structure', he explained.

The official added that production will be oriented according to the characteristics of each municipality, making it possible to select the appropriate species for the different areas of the province.

'We have to define, right now, which trees are appropriate for each avenue and for each municipality, avoiding problems like those we see today in some areas, where the roots damage sidewalks and infrastructures', he said.

He reiterated that the success of the PAL depends on the adoption of uniform methodologies throughout the province, arguing that municipalities stop acting in isolation.

'The objective of this seminar is to standardize the way we treat trees in all municipalities. It is preferable to clarify doubts and plant correctly than to carry out large-scale campaigns without ensuring the survival of the trees', he said.

The deputy governor also stressed that afforestation represents a strategic investment for the sustainable development of Luanda, noting that a greener urban environment contributes to attracting investment, generating employment, improving public health and increasing the quality of life of citizens.

Regarding the goals of the program, he acknowledged that the province is still falling short of the established goal, with just over 200 thousand trees planted, compared to the goal of one million by next year and 10 million by 2037.

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Despite this, he was confident that the entry into operation of the central nursery will accelerate the pace of production and planting of seedlings, reinforcing the capacity of municipalities to meet the goals defined in the PAL.

At the end of the seminar, Jorge Miguéns Augusto called on municipal technicians to put into practice the knowledge acquired during the training, strengthen cooperation between the different services and intensify awareness-raising actions among the communities, as the preservation of plants also depends on the involvement of the population.

'The result of this work will not be immediate. It is necessary to plant, care for and preserve. The trees we start protecting today will be the environmental legacy of the next generations,' he concluded.

In addition to refreshing and purifying the city and helping to preserve the environment, trees give hope for a better life and make the streets more beautiful, they also serve to provide shade, where city dwellers can take some time to rest or read a good book.

The Luanda Afforestation Program (PAL), an initiative of the local government, was launched with the aim of recovering 'the green lung of the city'. MEL/VIC/DOJ