Angola: Luanda Railway to Increases Number of Trips to Agostinho Neto International Airport

30 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Catete — The Luanda Railway (CFL) will readjust, as of this Wednesday (July 1), the timetable of the train circulation between Bungo station and António Agostinho Neto International Airport (AIAAN), due to the gradual resumption of its services.

This new timetable will comprise four daily frequencies, with slight adjustments in the departure and arrival times of the trains, says a note from the institution to which ANGOP had access today, Tuesday.

Under the new schedule, inter-station train services to the António Agostinho Neto International Airport will begin at 6:00 AM and run until nearly 6:00 PM, with intermediate stops at the Viana multimodal station.

"As part of the gradual resumption of regular passenger train services between the Bungo and AIAAN multimodal stations, the CFL will implement a new schedule starting July 1, featuring four daily trips (...)," the statement confirms.

Thus, according to the new Luanda Railway schedule, operations will run from 6:00 AM to 7:09 AM between Bungo and the New Airport, and from the airport back to Bungo between 8:30 AM and 9:39 AM in the morning.

In the afternoon, the train will depart from Bungo Station at 2:00 PM, arriving at AIAAN at 3:09 PM. The return trip is scheduled for 4:40 PM, also taking approximately one hour and nine minutes.

Although the CFL statement did not mention it, ANGOP learned that train operations had been temporarily suspended due to operational reasons during the second half of last year. MDS/AJQ/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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