Rwanda: Pfunda Tea Company, Farmers Honour Genocide Victims, Reaffirm Support for Survivors

The management and staff of Pfunda Tea Company, together with members of Pfunda Tea Farmers' Cooperative (COOPT) and Pfunda Tea Farmers and Workers Saving and Credit Cooperative (TPFW-SACCO), on June 29, gathered to mark the 32nd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

They reaffirmed their commitment to remembrance, unity, and continued support for survivors, at the event held at Nyundo Genocide Memorial in Nyundo Sector, Rubavu District, where more than 1,000 Genocide victims are laid to rest.

As part of the commemoration, members paid tribute to lives lost and reaffirmed their commitment to remembrance and unity. They laid wreaths at the memorial in honour of the Genocide victims, lit the light of hope, and observed a minute of silence in their memory.

Mourners also reflected on the enduring journey Genocide survivors went through during and before the Genocide, where the Tutsi were persecuted, discriminated against and killed.

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They were also taken through the bad history that characterised the bad leadership that culminated into the Genocide.

Commitment to remembrance and unity

Speaking on behalf of mourners, Thacien Nshimiyimana, the president of Pfunda Tea Farmers' Cooperative (COOPT) said they came together to honour and remember more than one million innocent lives lost in the Genocide, and to stand in solidarity with the survivors, reaffirming continued support and commitment to them.

"Commemoration is more than an act of remembrance. It is a commitment to preserving the truth, rejecting genocide denial and distortion, and ensuring that future generations understand the devastating consequences of hatred, discrimination, and division," he said.

"It reminds us of our collective responsibility to uphold human dignity, protect human rights, and work tirelessly to prevent such atrocities from ever happening again," he added.

He also reflected on Rwanda's remarkable journey of recovery, reconciliation, and nation building.

"Through unity, resilience, and visionary leadership, the country has demonstrated that healing is possible and that hope can emerge even from profound tragedy," he said.

"Today's gathering provides an opportunity for us not only to remember but also to renew our shared commitment to fostering peace, promoting unity, and building communities founded on mutual respect, compassion, and justice."

Mourners also donated a cow to a Genocide survivor in Nyundo Sector and contributed some money that will be used to rehabilitate Nyundo Genocide Memorial in respect to the victims laid to rest there.

Survivors hailed for resilience and forgiveness

According to Gerald Mbarushimana, Ibuka President in Rubavu District, Genocide survivors have demonstrated resilience over the past 32 years thanks to both emotional and physical support they received from the good leadership by Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) which restored hope for them.

He hailed the former Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA) - former RPF-Inkotanyi's army wing -- led by President Paul Kagame for stopping the Genocide, saving Tutsi and rebuilding the country from scratch.

"We are encouraged to see that, despite the unimaginable suffering they endured, Genocide survivors are rebuilding their lives and living with hope today. Remain strong and remember that the greatest form of revenge is forgiveness," he said.

"Genocide survivors offered something that not everyone is capable of giving to promote unity and reconciliation: forgiveness. Forgiving someone who made you an orphan, a widow, or who took away your loved ones is an extraordinary act of courage."

He noted that it was through forgiveness that Genocide survivors found the strength to move forward, honour the memory of those they lost, and continue rebuilding their lives.

"We are deeply grateful to all those who have chosen the path of forgiveness and have become pillars of unity and reconciliation in our country," he noted.

A survivor's testimony of loss and hope

In a testimony, Dative Uwimana, a Genocide survivor from Nyundo Sector, reflected on the pain of losing her family members during the Genocide and how Rwanda's journey of unity and reconciliation has given her hope and the strength to rebuild her life.

"We were three siblings, and I survived alone. But I draw my strength from the good leadership that rescued us from the brutality of those who hunted us like animals," she said.

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"Today, I feel fulfilled and determined to contribute to my country through unity and reconciliation. It is a blessing that we now live alongside those who killed ours and wanted take our lives. This is a powerful sign of true leadership and healing," she added.

Call to reject genocide ideology

Rubavu District Mayor Prosper Mulindwa called on residents to remain vigilant against genocide denial and ideology, urging collective responsibility in reporting and rejecting any conduct that threatens national unity.

Mulindwa stressed that remembering the Genocide must go beyond ceremonial speeches and translate into concrete action to safeguard unity and reconciliation.

"Commemorating the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi is not about speeches alone. It is about taking responsibility and rejecting anything that could take us back to those dark days. We must fight genocide ideology and denial, and ensure that genocide never happens again," he said.