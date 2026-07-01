South Africa: Mpumalanga Commends Peaceful Demonstrations Against Illegal Immigration

The Mpumalanga provincial government, together with the South African Police Service (SAPS), has commended residents for protesting peacefully during demonstrations against illegal immigration, which were largely orderly.

"We thank the people of Mpumalanga for heeding the call to protest peacefully and within the prescripts of the law. Your discipline has ensured that businesses remained open, roads stayed open, and communities were safe," said Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, and the Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS said they were encouraged by the conduct of communities across Mpumalanga, where most of the planned gatherings took place without incidents of violence, damage to property or disruption of essential services.

"We are grateful to communities and organisers of the protests who, while expressing their rights as enshrined in the Constitution, still respected the law and the rights of others," the MEC said.

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Only a few incidents were reported, and these were dealt with by authorities.

Three suspects were arrested and charged with public violence in Daggakraal.

The individuals were allegedly involved in blocking the road with burning tyres. Three other male suspects were arrested after being found in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle in Mashishing.

"We are extremely grateful and proud of all members of the security who responded to a few reported incidents and their dedication to serving and protecting our people," the MEC said.

Mkhwanazi also thanked police officers who were called back from leave to work.

"We also thank all law enforcement agencies who were on high alert and worked together with us to maintain stability. The partnership with communities also made a big difference," he said.