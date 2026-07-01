South Africa: Cape Town Sports Centre Barely Usable Six Years After R25-Million Upgrade

City of Cape Town planned to spend R51-million, but funds dried up

Six years ago, the City of Cape Town spent R25-million on repairs to the Vuyiseka Sports Complex in Philippi East, but today the facility is vandalised and in a state of disrepair.

The City had planned to spend R51-million on the project, but national grant funding dried up before it could be completed.

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said the centre is still used by soccer and netball teams.

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But the soccer turf is torn and unplayable, and residents say the netball courts are rarely used. A gym programme still operates in the main hall.

With the money that the City spent, roofs were repaired and waterproofed, and water, electricity, fencing and ablution facilities were upgraded, said Tyhalibongo.

The project started in 2018, was paused during the covid pandemic, and was terminated in 2022 due to budget constraints, he said.

The R25-million upgrades appear to have been undone by vandals and thieves.

Tyhalibongo said the facility is currently monitored by a 24-hour security service.

However, when we visited the facility, we did not see any security guards.

Residents say thieves have stripped the site of anything that can be sold to scrap yards or used to build houses.

The City's Recreation and Parks Department is currently "assessing the revitalisation of the facility for sports and other community-related services", Tyhalibongo said.

Resident Thembani Tyali said it was a shame that the sports complex has been allowed to fall into such a state of disrepair.

"This place used to be vibrant, beautiful, and a treasure in this area", he said.