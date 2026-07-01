Morocco reached the round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands in Monterrey.

The Atlas Lions won 3-2 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 following extra time, with Yassine Bounou again proving decisive on the biggest stage.

Cody Gakpo had given the Netherlands the lead in the 72nd minute, but Morocco refused to accept defeat and forced extra time through Issa Diop's stoppage-time header.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

After a tense additional 30 minutes failed to produce another goal, Soufiane Rahimi, Chemseddine Talbi and Ismail Saibari scored in the shootout to send Morocco through.

Neil El Aynaoui and Achraf Hakimi missed for Morocco, but the Dutch failed to take advantage as Justin Kluivert, Jurrien Timber and Crysencio Summerville were unable to convert.

Bounou saved the decisive Dutch penalty from Summerville before Saibari stepped forward to score the kick that carried Morocco into the next round.

Mohamed Ouahbi's side will now face Canada in the round of 16 after the co-hosts beat South Africa 1-0.

For Morocco, this was another major World Cup night and another reminder that the Atlas Lions remain one of Africa's strongest forces on the global stage.

Morocco make early statement

The match began with caution from both sides, but Morocco soon grew into the contest and looked the more dangerous team for long spells.

Hakimi was again central to Morocco's attacking threat, driving forward from the right and delivering set-pieces that troubled the Dutch defence.

The Atlas Lions created the first clear opening in the 18th minute when Hakimi's corner found Nael El Aynaoui, whose powerful header was brilliantly saved by Bart Verbruggen.

Seconds later, the ball fell to Hakimi on the edge of the area, and the Moroccan captain struck a fierce shot that Verbruggen pushed away with difficulty.

The Netherlands struggled to create clear chances in the first half, though Micky van de Veen forced Bounou into an excellent save shortly before the break.

That stop ensured the match remained goalless at half-time and underlined Bounou's importance to a Morocco side that continues to combine defensive strength with attacking ambition.

Hakimi denied by crossbar

Morocco increased the pressure after the restart.

Their best moment of the second half came in the 52nd minute when Azzedine Ounahi released Hakimi with a clever through ball.

The Paris Saint-Germain full-back burst into the area and unleashed a powerful effort that crashed against the crossbar, leaving Moroccan supporters frustrated.

Hakimi was involved again soon after when he threatened to break clear, only for Van de Veen to recover and make an important intervention before he could shoot.

At that stage, Morocco were in control of possession and territory, while the Netherlands were forced deeper.

But tournament football often punishes missed chances.

Gakpo strikes against run of play

The Netherlands took the lead against the run of play in the 72nd minute.

A long ball created confusion in the Moroccan defence before Crysencio Summerville managed to keep the move alive under pressure.

The ball reached Gakpo, who finished first time past Bounou to put the Dutch ahead.

It was a painful blow for Morocco, who had carried the greater threat for much of the match.

But the Atlas Lions did not collapse.

Ouahbi turned to his bench, introducing fresh attacking options including Anas Salah-Eddine, Yassine Jassim, Samir El Morabit, Soufiane Rahimi and Chemseddine Talbi.

Those changes gave Morocco renewed energy and helped them push the Netherlands back in the closing stages.

Diop rescues Atlas Lions

Morocco's pressure was finally rewarded in the first minute of stoppage time.

Talbi delivered a dangerous cross into the area, and Diop rose ahead of Virgil van Dijk to send a firm header into the net.

The goal sparked huge celebrations from the Moroccan players and supporters, and it was no more than the Atlas Lions deserved for their persistence.

It also changed the mood of the tie.

The Netherlands, who had been close to reaching the final whistle, were forced into extra time against a Moroccan side now full of belief.

Rahimi chance keeps tension high

Morocco continued to dominate during the first period of extra time and should have taken the lead when Rahimi found space inside the area.

The forward controlled well, beat his marker and shot towards goal, but Verbruggen produced another important save to keep the Dutch alive.

The second period of extra time brought fewer clear chances as fatigue began to affect both teams.

The Netherlands sat deep and tried to survive, while Morocco continued to probe for a winner.

Neither side could find one, sending the match to penalties.

Bounou delivers again

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines World Cup Soccer Morocco By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The shootout was full of tension.

El Aynaoui missed Morocco's first kick, but Rahimi kept the Atlas Lions alive with a confident finish.

Talbi also scored, while Hakimi struck the post with Morocco's fourth penalty.

But Bounou refused to let the opportunity slip.

The Moroccan goalkeeper stood tall when it mattered most, saving from Summerville before Saibari converted the final kick to complete a famous victory.

For the Netherlands, it was a painful exit after topping Group F.

For Morocco, it was another chapter in their remarkable World Cup story.

Africa's hopes continue

Morocco had reached the round of 32 after finishing second in Group C with seven points, behind Brazil on goal difference.

The Netherlands had arrived as Group F winners, also with seven points, but they were unable to stop a Moroccan team full of belief, discipline and resilience.

The Atlas Lions now move on to face Canada, knowing another victory would take them even deeper into the tournament.

For African football, Morocco's win is a major boost.

After their historic run in 2022, the Atlas Lions are again proving that they belong among the serious contenders.