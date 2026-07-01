Egypt Sweat On Salah Fitness Ahead of Historic World Cup Clash With Australia

Egypt are facing major injury concerns ahead of their Round of 32 clash with Australia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with captain Mohamed Salah among three key players being monitored by the medical team.

The Pharaohs made history by reaching the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time after completing an unbeaten group-stage campaign.

But the celebrations after their 1-1 draw with Iran in Seattle were quickly tempered by concern after Salah, Mohamed Abdelmonem and Ahmed Fattouh all left the pitch injured.

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Egypt will face Australia at Dallas Stadium on 3 July, with Hossam Hassan's side hoping to extend what has already become the country's most successful World Cup campaign.

For African audiences, Egypt's progress has been one of the important stories of the tournament, with the Pharaohs adding to the continent's strong presence in the knockout stage.

But their hopes of going deeper may now depend on how quickly their injured players recover.

Salah begins treatment

The biggest concern surrounds Salah, who came off in the 57th minute against Iran after asking the coaching staff to replace him.

The Liverpool forward appeared to be in pain, raising fears over his availability for the knockout match.

The Egyptian Football Association later confirmed that Salah had undergone medical checks.

"Scans carried out on Egypt captain Mohamed Salah confirm that he is suffering from a hamstring strain, for which he has begun treatment."

Egypt will now hope an intensive rehabilitation programme can get their captain ready in time for the Australia match.

Salah remains central to Egypt's attacking threat, leadership and confidence, especially in a knockout fixture where small moments could decide the outcome.

Fattouh doubtful for Australia

Egypt's injury problems worsened with the news that Ahmed Fattouh is unlikely to recover in time.

The defender suffered a more serious hamstring problem during the match against Iran, leaving the technical team with a difficult selection decision before facing Australia.

The Egyptian FA said: "Regarding Ahmed Fattouh's injury, he is suffering from a hamstring tear, making it difficult for him to recover in time for the Round of 32 match against Australia at the FIFA World Cup 2026, while Mohamed Abdelmonem has suffered severe ankle bruising and is being readied for the game."

Fattouh's likely absence will force Hassan to consider alternatives in defence at a crucial stage of the tournament.

Australia are expected to offer a physical and organised challenge, meaning Egypt will need defensive balance and concentration.

Abdelmonem racing to recover

There is more optimism around Abdelmonem, although his condition will still be watched closely.

The Nice defender was forced off early against Iran and left the field in tears.

His reaction caused immediate concern, especially as the match was his first World Cup appearance after a long spell out with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The ankle bruising is not believed to be as damaging as first feared, and Egypt are working to prepare him for the Australia game.

His presence would be important for a Pharaohs side that has relied on organisation, resilience and defensive discipline throughout the tournament.

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Pharaohs look to extend historic run

Egypt have already achieved a major milestone by reaching the knockout stage for the first time in their World Cup history.

Their unbeaten group-stage campaign has strengthened belief among supporters and shown that the team can compete at the highest level.

But knockout football brings a different level of pressure.

The Pharaohs will need to manage injuries, maintain focus and find the right balance between caution and ambition against Australia.

For Hassan, the coming days will be crucial.

The coaching and medical staff must decide how much risk they can take with Salah and Abdelmonem, while also preparing for the likely absence of Fattouh.

Egypt's journey has already made history.

Now the challenge is to make sure injuries do not stop the Pharaohs from writing another chapter in Dallas.