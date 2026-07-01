Algeria's Mahrez Finally Gets His World Cup Moment

Riyad Mahrez said he was "absolutely over the moon" after delivering one of the great nights of his Algeria career to help the Desert Foxes reach the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 35-year-old captain scored twice and provided an assist in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Austria in Kansas City, a result that secured Algeria's passage to the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams.

It was the World Cup performance Mahrez had been waiting for.

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After missing the 2018 and 2022 tournaments, the former Manchester City winger had promised to do everything possible to bring Algeria back to the global stage and represent his country properly.

Against Austria, he did exactly that.

"I'm absolutely over the moon. It's a very important moment, even if it's just one game," Mahrez told FIFA. "I'm delighted to have scored my first World Cup goals, but the most important thing is that we've reached the next round and can compete at the highest level."

Mahrez delivers on biggest stage

Mahrez had played only once at the 2014 World Cup, in Algeria's opening match against Belgium, before spending more than a decade waiting for another chance to make his mark at the tournament.

That wait ended in style against Austria.

He helped create Algeria's first goal by refusing to give up on a ball near the corner flag, keeping the move alive before providing the assist.

He then scored from close range past Alexander Schlager and later added another with a composed right-footed finish across goal after timing his run perfectly.

"It was crazy. We were playing our game, they were sitting off, my team-mate turned, I made the run into space, he picked me out and I had to score," he said. Then, with a wry smile, he summed up the essence of a game that kept changing hands almost with every other attack: "That's football for you."

For Algeria, it was more than a captain's performance.

It was the return of a national icon to the level where he has so often made the difference.

Algeria show their fighting spirit

The draw with Austria also underlined Algeria's ability to survive difficult moments.

Vladimir Petkovic's side twice fell behind, just as they had done earlier in the tournament against Jordan, but again found a way back.

That resilience has become one of the most important features of Algeria's campaign.

They have not always made things easy for themselves, but they have shown belief, courage and a refusal to let matches drift away from them.

"It shows we've got a strong mentality and that we never know when we're beaten, even when we've gone behind in games, like today twice and also once against Jordan," Rafik Belghali told FIFA. "That's something important we've got at the moment, and things like that are really key in tournament football. It's very, very important."

Belghali was also one of Algeria's standout players on a night when the match swung from one end to the other.

"It was crazy. I think we were knocking it around and noticed they weren't pressing, so we waited for the right moment to play through the lines," he said.

"I think it worked out really well for us because we got our noses in front to make it 3-2. Then they started pressing higher up the pitch and restored parity to make it 3-3. So for us it was a slightly strange way to end the game, but we came into this match with the intention of winning it."

Belghali praises Mahrez influence

Mahrez's impact was not limited to goals and assists.

For younger players in the Algeria squad, he remains a leader, mentor and example.

Belghali, who plays behind him on the right side, said Mahrez's influence has helped him on and off the pitch.

"Riyad plays just in front of me and helps me hugely. He helps me with my positioning and all that. It's incredibly special for me to play alongside him because he used to be my idol," he said.

"The way he helps me on and off the pitch is something I really appreciate. He's a great person and very humble. Everyone knows what he can bring to the table, and we know Riyad can be the difference-maker for us. He's shown that again today."

That leadership will be crucial as Algeria move into the knockout stage.

Mahrez has already won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Africa Cup of Nations, but a deep World Cup run with Algeria would add a different chapter to his legacy.

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Switzerland test awaits

Algeria will now face Switzerland in the round of 32, a tie that will test how far this team has grown under Petkovic.

The Desert Foxes have shown attacking quality, emotional strength and the ability to respond under pressure.

But they will also know that knockout football offers little room for the defensive lapses and chaotic spells that made the Austria match so dramatic.

Petkovic believes his team are developing at the right time.

"We're building a winning mentality, step by step," he said. "In major tournaments, it's important to try to keep improving game by game, and that's what we're doing."

For African football, Algeria's progress adds another major storyline to the expanded World Cup.

For Mahrez, it is personal.

After years of waiting, missed tournaments and unfinished World Cup dreams, Algeria's captain is finally writing the chapter he always wanted.