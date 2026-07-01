Liberia: U.S.$19.2m Drug Probe Rocks Capitol

Monrovia, June 30, 2026 - The Liberian Senate has summoned members of the Joint Security and all national security advisers to appear before Plenary over the ongoing investigation into the US$19.2 million cocaine seizure at Roberts International Airport (RIA), citing concerns over the slow pace of the probe.

The decision followed a joint communication from Bomi County Senator Edwin M. Snowe and Gbarpolu County Senator Amara M. Konneh, who called for legislative intervention and an independent investigation into the June 8 drug seizure by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

In their communication, the senators noted that more than three weeks have passed since the interception of the narcotics, yet the investigation has yielded little publicly known progress.

According to them, the case has attracted significant national and international attention, raised questions about Liberia's border security, and cast doubt on the effectiveness of the country's anti-narcotics institutions.

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They expressed concern over what they described as an "unacceptably slow" investigative process, citing limited official updates, the absence of publicly announced arrests of key suspects, and what they termed a disturbing silence from security and law enforcement agencies.

The lawmakers warned that the prolonged uncertainty has fueled public speculation, weakened confidence in state institutions, and heightened fears that the case may not receive the urgency and transparency it deserves.

Citing the Senate's constitutional oversight responsibility, Senators Snowe and Konneh urged Plenary to treat the matter as one of urgent national importance.

They requested that the Senate initiate appropriate oversight measures, including the establishment or support of an independent, impartial and transparent investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the seizure, identify all individuals and institutions involved, and ensure that anyone found culpable is held accountable under the law.

Following debate on the communication, Plenary adopted a motion by Grand Kru County Senator Albert T. Chie directing the Joint Security and all security advisers to appear before the full Senate in a special open session on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

The security officials have been instructed to provide a comprehensive update on the status of the investigation into the US$19.2 million cocaine seizure, with the Senate stressing that their appearance is mandatory and without excuse.