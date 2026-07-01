South Africa: Driver Killed Taking Malawians to Repatriation Camp As Bus Flips On N1

A bus driver died after losing control near Musina, four kilometres from the Beitbridge border, authorities say fatigue was to blame.

Eleven passengers being taken to the Beitbridge Repatriation Camp from KwaZulu-Natal were injured and are now in Musina Hospital.

A bus driver has died after the bus he was driving overturned on the N1 near Musina in the early hours of Wednesday. Eleven passengers were injured.

The bus was carrying people from KwaZulu-Natal to the Repatriation Camp in Beitbridge. It crashed about four kilometres south of the Beitbridge border post.

Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Mashudu Mabata said the driver lost control of the bus after becoming fatigued.

"The driver has been confirmed deceased, while eleven passengers sustained injuries," Mabata said.

The injured passengers were taken to Musina Hospital for treatment.

Emergency services, law enforcement and traffic officials are on the scene. The road remains open, but Mabata warned that it may be temporarily closed while forensic investigators do their work.

"Delays should therefore be expected," she said.

Mabata urged drivers using the route to slow down, keep a safe following distance and listen to traffic officials on the scene.

The transport department said it will give more updates as they come in.