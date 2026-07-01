Kenya: U.S. Announces Kenya Tech Bridge to Support 76 Kenyan STEM Students

Nairobi — The United States has announced plans to launch a new scholarship and technology exchange programme that will send 76 Kenyan university students to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in American universities.

The announcement was made by U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Susan Burns during celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence in Nairobi, where she described Kenya as one of Africa's leading innovation hubs and a critical partner in advancing technology and economic growth.

Burns said the initiative, dubbed the U.S.-Kenya Tech Bridge, will sponsor 76 Kenyan students--a number chosen to commemorate America's birth year of 1776--to pursue STEM studies in the United States before returning home for advanced on-the-job training with technology companies, including leading American firms.

"We're in the last stages of launching a new program called the U.S.-Kenya Tech Bridge. In honor of our nation's birth year of 1776, we're working on a program to send 76 talented Kenyan university students to study STEM at U.S. universities and then return to Kenya for further advanced on-the-job training at tech companies, including leading American firms," Burns announced Tuesday.

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She said the programme is exclusive to Kenya and reflects the unique partnership between the two countries.

"It's only for Kenya, and it's in recognition of the unique partnership between our two nations," she added.

The programme is expected to launch once final implementation arrangements are completed.

Burns used the occasion to highlight Kenya's growing reputation as a continental technology hub, crediting innovations such as M-Pesa with transforming digital finance globally.

She said Kenya continues to lead in developing solutions in agriculture, healthcare, education, clean energy, artificial intelligence and financial technology, attracting investments from major American technology companies including Google, Microsoft, Cisco, Meta, IBM, Oracle and Amazon.

"The future for not just the continent but the globe is being built here," Burns said.

She added that the United States values democratic freedoms shared by both countries, including freedom of expression, freedom of worship and press freedom, saying these principles continue to underpin the bilateral relationship.

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who represented President William Ruto at the event, reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to strengthening ties with Washington through trade, investment, healthcare, security and democratic governance.

Mudavadi said Kenya welcomed the United States' shift toward commercial diplomacy anchored on trade and investment rather than aid, expressing optimism over ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement.

"It is encouraging that the United States is redefining its commercial diplomacy with Africa from one based on aid and dependency to one anchored in trade, investment and mutually beneficial partnerships," he said.

"In the light of this, Kenya looks forward to the timely conclusion of the dialogue on the bilateral trade agreement with the United States."

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to holding free, fair and credible elections in 2027, noting that the government has increased funding for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to support voter registration and civic education.

He thanked the United States for supporting Kenya's public health preparedness and called for greater international cooperation in responding to global health emergencies and regional conflicts.

The anniversary celebrations, held a few days ahead of the official July 4 holiday, were attended by senior government officials, diplomats, business leaders and representatives of the private sector, with both Kenya and the United States reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation in technology, trade, security and innovation.