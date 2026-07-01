Kenya: Kindiki Pushes Rehabilitation Over Punishment in Prison Reforms

30 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Hundreds of inmates at Nairobi West Prison are set to benefit from improved sleeping conditions following the donation of mattresses and other essential items, as the government accelerates reforms aimed at restoring dignity within correctional facilities.

The initiative forms part of a broader prison transformation programme that seeks to improve inmates' welfare while preparing them for successful reintegration into society.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, in remarks delivered by his Chief of Staff Dr. Christopher Wanjau during Tuesday's handover ceremony, said rehabilitation remains at the heart of the reforms.

"The journey of reforming our prisons and other correctional facilities is on course to enable them to comprehensively and meaningfully rehabilitate citizens who in one way or the other have been in conflict with the law and serving time in the institutions."

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He said the government has invested heavily in creating correctional facilities that nurture transformation instead of punishment alone.

"The government has invested a substantial amount of resources; financial, human and material, to facilitate coordinated, sustainable and comprehensive rehabilitation of all inmates in the correctional facilities. This includes equipping them with necessary and relevant knowledge and expertise that will help transform them and make their reintegration back to the society successful and beneficial."

Kindiki urged members of the public to support former inmates after release.

"This is possible when we give them opportunities to earn an honest living from the skills, training and mentorship received through the Prisons Reforms Programme."

Correctional Services Principal Secretary Salome Beacco described decent living conditions as the foundation of meaningful rehabilitation.

"This thoughtful gesture reflects the Government's unwavering commitment to improving the welfare of persons in custody and strengthening the correctional system as an integral component of the administration of justice."

She said prison reforms are shifting the country's correctional philosophy from incarceration to rehabilitation.

"Decent living conditions are fundamental to creating an environment where correctional programmes can thrive and where offenders are empowered to reform, acquire skills, and successfully reintegrate into society upon release."

Senior prison officers led by Commissioner General Patrick Aranduh and Deputy Commissioner General Jane Kirii witnessed the handover.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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