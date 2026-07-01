Somalia: Somaliland Joins Global Military Integrity Conference in UK

Hargeisa — Somaliland's Ministry of Defence said it participated in an international conference at the UK Defence Academy aimed at strengthening transparency and combating corruption in military institutions, joining delegates from 24 countries to discuss accountability and integrity in the defence sector.

The conference, held at the UK Defence Academy in Shrivenham, brought together military officials, defence experts and policymakers from around the world to exchange experiences and best practices on preventing, detecting and managing corruption within armed forces and defence institutions.

Somaliland was represented by Defence Ministry Adviser Farah Haji Ahmed, who participated in discussions focused on improving transparency, institutional oversight and good governance across defence organizations.

According to the ministry, delegates explored practical approaches to strengthening accountability mechanisms, promoting ethical leadership and enhancing governance to reduce corruption risks within military institutions.

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The Ministry of Defence said the United Kingdom also pledged to support Somaliland through training and capacity-building programmes designed to strengthen anti-corruption efforts and institutional integrity within the defence sector.

Officials said participation in the conference would help enhance the knowledge and experience of Somaliland's Ministry of Defence and National Armed Forces by exposing them to internationally recognized standards and best practices in defence governance.

The ministry said the engagement reflects Somaliland's commitment to building professional, transparent and accountable defence institutions while expanding cooperation with international partners on defence reform and institutional development.

The conference was described as an important platform for strengthening international collaboration and sharing expertise on promoting integrity, accountability and effective governance within military organizations.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)