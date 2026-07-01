Rwanda: Mentorship Programme Boosts Behaviour Change in Model Villages

Community mentorship is helping transform residents of Integrated Development Programme (IDP) Model Villages by strengthening social cohesion and promoting better household practices long after families are relocated into improved housing.

During the dissemination of findings from the Iwacu Community Education and Mentorship Programme, a youth and family capacity-building initiative, held on June 30, outstanding model villages, youth committees and households were recognised for meeting their annual performance targets.

ALSO READ: World Connect Rwanda showcases the power of community-led development with 12 projects

The programme is implemented through a partnership between Imbuto Foundation, the Local Administrative Entities Development Agency (LODA), the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF) and local governments.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It complements infrastructure development with sustained community education and mentorship aimed at improving household wellbeing across Rwanda's 10 national IDP Model Villages.

Officials said the mentorship approach is now shaping broader efforts to strengthen early childhood development services. More than 5,161 Home-Based Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres have been established nationwide, reaching 74,296 children aged three to five through over 36,000 trained caregivers.

The programme is also supporting a shift from home-based ECD centres to purpose-built community facilities. Of the first 150 centres assessed, 83 have already secured land, mobilised residents and begun construction of community-owned ECD centres.

Imbuto Foundation Director General Elodie Shami said the programme was introduced after assessments showed that improved housing alone was not sufficient to transform lives in model villages.

She said many residents initially struggled to adjust to planned settlements, with some facing difficulties transitioning from traditional scattered living arrangements and others lacking a strong sense of belonging.

"We realised that improving physical infrastructure alone would not build thriving communities. Families also needed mentorship and continuous engagement to help them adapt, feel at home and take ownership of their new environment," she said.

ALSO READ: MPs begin tour to assess progress of development projects

The Iwacu Community Education and Mentorship Programme was therefore introduced to strengthen family relationships, promote positive behaviour, encourage participation in community life and improve household wellbeing.

Shami said recent assessments show improved attitudes among residents, higher participation in community activities and stronger collective responsibility.

"That is why we called the programme Iwacu. It encourages us to make our homes clean, safe, beautiful and prosperous," she said.

The foundation has also developed an IDP Mentorship Guide to support families before and after relocation, helping communities sustain gains achieved under the programme.

Findings presented during the event show that residents have formed 91 savings and lending groups with 2,552 members, collectively saving more than Rwf70 million, strengthening household resilience and a culture of saving.

Communities have also taken greater ownership of their surroundings. In villages such as Gishuro in Nyagatare, Kinigi in Musanze, Horezo in Muhanga and Rugerero in Rubavu, residents have renovated and painted homes, while many households have established kitchen gardens to improve nutrition.

Participation in sanitation and hygiene activities has also increased across most model villages, reflecting what officials described as a growing culture of collective responsibility.

To encourage continued progress, top performers were recognised during the event. Awards were given to the best-performing model villages, youth committees and households based on performance contracts for the 2025/26 financial year.

Rugerero Model Village in Rubavu District emerged as the best-performing village, receiving Rwf5 million, a trophy and a certificate. Horezo Model Village in Muhanga District came second and received Rwf3 million. Outstanding youth committees and top-performing households in each village were also recognised.

MIGEPROF Permanent Secretary Mireille Batamuliza said the IDP Model Village Programme, launched in 2022, continues to improve living conditions for vulnerable families relocated from high-risk areas.

She noted that Rwanda now has 10 national IDP Model Villages and 110 district-level model villages, hosting more than 40,000 residents.

Batamuliza urged residents to protect the progress made by maintaining clean environments, strengthening family values, preventing teenage pregnancies and alcohol abuse, and investing in children's wellbeing.

"Positive change begins with individuals and spreads through communities. Each of us has a role to play in sustaining these achievements and building stronger families," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She added: "Let us build villages free from teenage pregnancies, alcohol abuse and other challenges. We must also invest in our youth and young children because, through strong collaboration between citizens and leaders, we can achieve these goals."

Despite progress, officials acknowledged ongoing challenges, including shortages of staff supporting implementation in some villages, weak collaboration between leaders and residents, delays in issuing land ownership documents, and inadequate maintenance of water infrastructure.

LODA Director General Claudine Marie Solange Nyinawagaga said the progress achieved reflects strong collaboration between government institutions, development partners and communities.

She noted that although the current phase of the programme is ending, community transformation must continue.

"The awards should not mark the end of our efforts. Residents should continue serving as role models because community development is an ongoing responsibility," she said.

Officials said the Iwacu programme demonstrates that while decent housing provides a foundation for improved living, lasting transformation depends on sustained mentorship, knowledge sharing and shared community responsibility.