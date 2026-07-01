Rwanda: How a Rwandan Music Label Is Building Cultural Bridges in Germany

Thousands of kilometers separate Kigali and Bochum, Germany, but for Mugikari Ent, the distance is measured less by geography than by music.

The independent label, founded by Rwandans and operating between Rwanda and Germany, is building its identity around a simple idea: that music can create a shared space where cultures meet, artistes collaborate and audiences discover one another.

ALSO READ: Why signing with giant record labels is a win for Rwandan creative industry

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Its latest milestone, the debut EP from German artiste Aaliyah the Champ, reflects that vision through a project shaped by African influences and European production.

The release of "Within" marks a first for Mugikari Ent, introducing its first German artiste while reinforcing the label's ambition to connect creative communities across continents. Producers from Nigeria worked alongside the label's in-house team, resulting in a project that blends Afro-fusion, R&B, alternative pop and contemporary African sounds.

ALSO READ: Kid From Kigali joins Metro Afro as label expands

For Mugikari Ent, however, the music is only one part of the story.

The label takes its name from the Kinyarwanda word 'mugikari,' meaning backyard. Traditionally, the backyard was where Rwandan families gathered after the day's work to share meals, tell stories, make music and strengthen community ties.

Mugikari Ent has adopted that image as its guiding philosophy, envisioning itself as a modern creative backyard where artistes from different backgrounds can come together to exchange ideas and develop their craft.

That philosophy shapes how the label operates. From its base in North Rhine-Westphalia, Mugikari Ent stays closely tied to Rwanda's music scene, representing artistes such as Gustave Fuel and curating one of the biggest Spotify playlists for Rwandan sounds. The playlist helps bring the music to wider audiences while creating new openings for artists in Europe.

The model allows musicians, producers and creatives on both sides to collaborate without losing sight of their cultural roots.

Leading the label is Jörg Galilee Uwimana, whose background in media engineering, with a specialization in sound and acoustic engineering, helped shape Mugikari Ent's production standards. The label manages projects from recording and sound design through final production, combining technical expertise with artistic development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To celebrate the release of "Within," Mugikari Ent hosted Mugikari's Yard Art Party in Bochum on June 19. Rather than presenting a conventional musical work launch, the event recreated the spirit behind the label's name by bringing together live music, visual art, food and cultural storytelling in one setting.

The evening featured performances by Aaliyah the Champ, Keesha, Machi and saxophonist Adino Binondo, alongside a DJ set by Adjo and food by Afroflame Düsseldorf.

Visitors also explored an exhibition inspired by Rwandan backyard culture, offering a glimpse into the traditions, daily interactions and communal spaces that influenced the label's identity.

For Aaliyah the Champ, whose music combines soulful melodies with contemporary African influences, the EP represents the beginning of her recording career. For her management, it demonstrates how independent labels can use music to build cultural connections rather than simply release records.