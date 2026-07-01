Rwanda: Blues Line Up Gor Mahia Friendly On Rayon Day

Rayon Sports will host Kenyan giants Gor Mahia FC in an international club friendly on July 18 as part of the club's annual Rayon Day celebrations.

Rayon Day serves as the Blues' official curtain-raiser for the new season, with the event featuring the unveiling of the full squad, including the club's latest signings, before thousands of supporters at Amahoro Stadium.

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The friendly against the 2025/26 Kenyan Premier League champions will provide both sides with a valuable test ahead of their respective continental campaigns in the CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Champions League.

Rayon Sports and Gor Mahia share a recent history in African football. The two clubs last met in 2018 during the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, with Rayon Sports progressing 3-2 on aggregate. Later that year, they also played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

In addition to the friendly, Rayon Day 2026 will feature the official launch of the club's new kit for the 2026/27 season, which will go on sale in early July.

As the Blues gear up for a demanding campaign that includes the CAF Confederation Cup, CECAFA Kagame Cup, BK Pro League and other domestic competitions, the club continues to strengthen its financial base.

Times Sport understands that Rayon Sports have secured new sponsorship deals, which will be officially unveiled during Rayon Day.

The club is also expected to introduce several new signings, including Matumona Kanda Abbel (DR Congo), Charles Tchouplaou (Chad), Ibrahim Djingarey (Niger), Antonio Atisso Kodjo (Togo), Mubarak Nizeyimana, Fabio Nkundimana, Christian Nisingizwe, Didier Nshuti, Daniel Muhoza, and Didier Ndayishimiye.