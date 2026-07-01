Zimbabwe: Defender Gerald Takwara Completes Move to Hardrock FC

1 July 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

WARRIORS defender Gerald Takwara has completed a move to Hardrock FC after agreeing terms with the ambitious Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side.

He joins Hardrock as a free agent following his departure from Libyan outfit Al Ittihad Misurata SC.

Takwara was among several high-profile targets identified by the club, with Europe-based defender Munashe Garananga also understood to have been on Hardrock's radar.

His arrival is expected to bolster Hardrock FC's defensive options as the club seeks to improve its performances and mount a stronger challenge against title rivals, including Scottland FC, who have also been busy in the transfer market.

In addition to Takwara, Hardrock FC has strengthened its squad with the acquisition of two players from Eswatini side Nsingizini Hotspurs as part of its mid-season transfer business.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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