Zimbabwe: Building Societies' Lowest-Paid Workers to Earn U.S.$660 After New Wage Deal

THE Commercial Workers Union of Zimbabwe (CWUZ) has secured a significant wage increase for employees in the building societies sector following the successful conclusion of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

HealthCommunity InformationThe agreement was reached between CWUZ, representing non-managerial employees, and the National Commercial Employers Association of Zimbabwe.

Under the new salary structure, the lowest-paid employee in Grade 1(a) will earn US$660 per month, while workers in the middle grades will also receive substantial increases.

Employees in Grades 5 and 6 will now earn between US$776 and US$796 per month, while those in the highest salary bands, Grades 10 and 11, will take home US$1,004 and US$1,074 respectively.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Announcing the agreement, National Employment Council (NEC) for the Commercial Sectors of Zimbabwe General Secretary Given Chibaya said the salary adjustments take effect from January 1, 2026.

"All percentage increases awarded to employees from 1st of January 2026 may be taken into account when implementing the new percentage on condition that, if the adjustment awarded falls short of the CBA's specified percentage.

"The affected employees shall receive further increases in the form of the difference between the stipulated percentage increases and the percentage already awarded," said Chibaya.

He clarified that employees classified under Grade 1(b) are those who had completed two or more years of continuous service with the same employer as of January 1, 2026.

Chibaya also outlined the new levy structure that will apply during the implementation period.

"Effective 1st of January 2026 to 31st July 2026, all Building Societies employees earning below USD1 214 shall pay a levy of 1%, with the employer contributing the same amount. Those employees earning above USD1 214 shall pay a maximum levy of USD12.14, with the employers contributing the same amount," he said.

The agreement is expected to improve earnings for workers across Zimbabwe's building societies sector amid continued calls for better remuneration in the country's formal labour market.

HealthCommunity InformationTable of New Salary Structures.

Grade New Salary 1(a) USD660 b USD682 2 USD701 3 USD727 4 USD749 5 USD776 6 USD796 7. USD721 8 USD866 9 USD939 10 USD1 004 11 USD1 074 12 USD1 214