Liberia: World Bank Trains Liberian Communicators in Results-Based Storytelling

Monrovia — Communications professionals from World Bank-supported projects, government ministries and agencies have completed a capacity-building workshop aimed at strengthening how development results are communicated to the public.

The workshop, organized by the World Bank in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, focused on integrating communications into World Bank-financed projects to improve transparency, accountability and citizen engagement.

Participants received practical training on incorporating communications into project planning and implementation, with emphasis on demonstrating measurable development results rather than simply reporting project activities.

World Bank Country Manager for Liberia, Georgia Wallen, said effective communication should focus on showing the impact development projects have on communities.

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"Communications should not merely tell people what we are doing; it should clearly demonstrate the results we are achieving and the difference those results are making in communities," Wallen said.

She noted that effective communication is essential to ensuring development initiatives are understood, appreciated and supported by the Liberian public.

Wallen encouraged participants to move beyond event-based reporting by highlighting how projects are improving livelihoods, strengthening public institutions and advancing Liberia's national development priorities.

According to the World Bank, its development portfolio in Liberia totals approximately US$1 billion and supports sectors including health, education, roads, energy, water, agriculture, social protection, private sector development, governance and accountability.

She said communications specialists working on World Bank-financed projects play a key role in helping Liberians and the international community understand how development resources are improving lives across the country.

The workshop is expected to strengthen the capacity of communications professionals to adopt innovative storytelling techniques, effectively use digital platforms and engage stakeholders in ways that promote informed public participation.

The World Bank said it aims to make communications a core component of project implementation across its Liberia portfolio to enhance development impact and strengthen public ownership of project outcomes.

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The training forms part of the institution's broader support to Liberia's development agenda and reflects its commitment to strengthening institutional capacity through transparent, accountable and results-oriented communication.