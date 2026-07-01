Liberia: Gongloe - Action, Not Speeches, Will End Corruption

Monrovia — Prominent human rights lawyer Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has called on Liberia's leaders to move beyond rhetoric and take concrete action against corruption, describing graft as the country's greatest obstacle to development.

Speaking Wednesday at the National Anti-Corruption Policy Dialogue, Gongloe said Liberia's fight against corruption will only succeed if leaders demonstrate genuine commitment through their actions.

"Speech cannot make us arrive at the promised land. Actions by leaders--from the President to the Legislature, the Judiciary, ministries, agencies and civil servants--are what will make the difference," he said.

Gongloe argued that because Liberia operates a strong presidential system, the fight against corruption depends largely on the example set by the Head of State.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"If the President shows strong commitment to fighting corruption, everybody follows," he added.

The former presidential candidate alleged that legislative bribery has become entrenched over successive administrations, claiming the practice began during the National Transitional Government headed by Gyude Bryant and continued under subsequent governments.

According to him, corruption has evolved into what he described as "legalized theft" through manipulation of the national budget.

He claimed that public resources are diverted through budgetary allocations that fail to benefit ordinary Liberians.

Gongloe also questioned the level of transparency surrounding presidential salaries and public officials' assets, arguing that secrecy creates opportunities for corruption.

He further called for greater accountability in the management of public projects and expenditures, citing allegations involving government spending and legislative budget practices that, he said, deserve thorough investigation.

The human rights lawyer urged Liberia to emulate Botswana's governance model, describing the southern African nation as an example of prudent leadership and responsible public financial management.

He argued that Liberia's abundant natural resources have not translated into development because of poor governance.

"The problem in this country has never been tribal or religious," Gongloe said. "It has been bad governance based on greed and ignorance."

He also criticized what he described as excessive government spending, including large presidential and vice presidential motorcades, suggesting that public resources should instead be directed toward education and other essential services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gongloe called for leadership focused on efficiency, accountability and prudent management of national resources, saying Liberia needs leaders who approach governance with the discipline of project managers.

He concluded by urging Liberians to move beyond discussions about corruption and commit themselves to concrete actions that will strengthen accountability and improve governance.

"We have spoken enough. We need to change and start acting properly. Then the nation will change," he said.