Angola: Cuba Seeks Cooperation With Angola in Agriculture and Construction

Cuito — Cuba intends to expand cooperation with Angola into new areas, particularly agriculture and construction, Ambassador Óscar León announced today.

The diplomat made these remarks in the city of Cuito following a meeting with José Fernando Chatuvela, the Deputy Governor of Bié for Technical Services and Infrastructure.

He noted that, in addition to education and health, Cuba possesses expertise in the agriculture and construction sectors; the country wishes to share this experience with this "brotherly people" to boost the socio-economic development of Angola--and this province in particular.

He added that the goal of the visit to Bié province is to identify further opportunities to expand and consolidate this historic cooperation, which dates back to the period prior to Angola's independence on November 11, 1975.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Also today, Cuba's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Angola, Óscar León, visited the Cuito memorial cemetery in the commune of Cunje, the final resting place of more than seven thousand people.

The diplomat, visiting Bié province for the first time, also plans to meet with Cuban nationals working in the province--primarily medical personnel and teachers--as part of Cuba's contribution to Angola's development.

As part of his itinerary, Óscar León will meet with members of the Association of Angolan Former Students in Cuba (*Caimaneros*) and other figures, with the aim of strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two peoples.

He will also visit Dr. Walter Strangway Hospital, which offers over 20 specialized services, including gynecology and obstetrics, pediatrics, neonatology, surgery, nephrology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, psychiatry, stomatology, and otorhinolaryngology, among others.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Bié for Technical Services and Infrastructure, José Fernando Tchatuvela, praised the support of the Cuban people in the country's achievement of independence and its development, emphasizing that the province remains open to further investment, whether domestic or foreign. BAN/PLB/DOJ