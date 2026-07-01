Angola: Seven New Municipalities in Cuanza-Norte to Benefit From National Grid Energy

Ndalatando — Seven newly created municipalities in the province of Cuanza-Norte are expected to be supplied by the National Electricity Grid as of this year, the provincial governor, João Diogo Gaspar announced on Monday.

This is an initiative that is part of the Angolan Government's plan to expand access to electricity and strengthen public services in the municipalities of Massangano, Caculo Cabaça, Terreiro, Luiga, Aldeia Nova and Tango, recently created within the framework of the New Political-Administrative Division.

According to Governor João Diogo Gaspar, who was speaking to the press on the sidelines of a field visit to social infrastructures under construction in the municipality of Cazengo, the budgeting plans for these projects, which provide for the uninterrupted distribution of electricity to the new municipal headquarters of the seven municipalities, are at an advanced level of budgeting.

The investment, he continued, which will also include 87 villages, is part of the government's strategies to promote the overall development of the province and reduce regional asymmetries.

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He said that the construction of palaces and headquarters of the new municipal administrations and 500 homes in the 17 municipalities of the province is also in the pipeline, as part of the strategy to guarantee better living conditions for the populations, especially those in risk areas.

He indicated that the first phase of the project, a presidential initiative, will begin in the municipalities of Massangano, Terreiro and Golungo-Alto.

The implementation of these projects also aims to improve accommodation conditions for public sector technicians placed in these districts.

João Diogo Gaspar announced that the project to build new housing will be accompanied by the distribution of lots, especially for young people, as part of the directed self-construction strategy.

Among the projects linked to the infrastructure sector underway in the province, the minister also highlighted the completion, this year, of the 212 apartments of the new urbanization of Ndalatando and the asphalting of 1.5 kilometers of the access road to this area.

The asphalting project of 3.5 kilometers of roads in the Popular neighborhood and the construction of the Heroes' Monument are also underway in Nadalatando. LJ/IMA/YD/DOJ