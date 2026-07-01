Angola and Algeria Institutional Cooperation Strengthening Discussed in Geneva

Luanda — Angola's representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, Ana Maria de Oliveira, met on Monday with her Algerian counterpart, Idris Latreche, to discuss multilateral agenda issues, with a particular focus on strengthening institutional cooperation.

According to a press release, the diplomats acknowledged the excellent state of bilateral cooperation between Angola and Algeria. They highlighted the recent state visit to Algeria by Angolan President João Lourenço, which served to deepen cooperation between the two nations as well as their historic ties of friendship and solidarity.

Regarding the multilateral agenda, the two diplomats intend to collaborate on various issues of national interest and importance to African countries--specifically human rights, health, and migration--through the organization of events or the coordination of thematic groups within the framework of the African Group in Geneva. SC/DOJ