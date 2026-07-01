Angola: 120 Companies Barred From Signing Contracts With the State

Luanda — At least 120 companies are barred from supplying goods and services to the Angolan State due to contractual non-compliance, according to the National Public Procurement Service (SNCP).

This figure represents an increase compared to previous years and reflects the severity of the observed contractual breaches, which compromise not only the execution of public contracts but also trust, the transparency of the procurement system, and the pursuit of the public interest.

In a statement released this Tuesday, the SNCP emphasizes that strict adherence to contractual obligations is essential to ensuring market credibility and protecting the public interest.

It further notes that companies failing to honor agreed terms are subject to statutory sanctions, including a ban on participating in new public procurement procedures for a period ranging from one to three years.

This situation, it adds, demands greater responsibility and commitment from economic operators, particularly regarding contracts where the level of financial execution exceeds the level of physical execution.

Accordingly, the SNCP calls for business practices grounded in ethics and aligned with principles of transparency and good management, as well as the resumption of project execution in cases of abandonment or work stoppage attributable to the economic operators.