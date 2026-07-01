Angola: Social Affairs Minister Seeks to Formalize Children's Parliament

Luanda — The Minister of Social Action, Family, and Women's Promotion, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, stated on Tuesday that her ministry intends to formalize the Children's Parliament, enabling it to become a legal partner to the Executive branch in shaping policies aimed at children.

The minister was speaking during the 4th session of the Children's Parliament--an activity part of the "Children's Month" observance held from June 1 to 30--which aims to encourage children's active participation in public life and strengthen the full exercise of their citizenship rights.

According to the minister, when children are listened to and properly guided, they become agents of change and partners in building a more just society.

Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto further noted that children's opinions, feelings, and ideas can influence the adoption of more effective public policies and government actions.

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"We are implementing measures to formalize and consolidate this project through a legal instrument that ensures its institutional strengthening," she added.

The Children's Parliament serves as a platform for dialogue, participation, and leadership among children, aligning with the Convention on the Rights of the Child and other legal instruments dedicated to child protection and holistic development.

Promoted since 2000 by the National Children's Institute (INAC), the initiative involves children from all 21 provinces who gather annually to discuss their situation and propose solutions.

Tuesday's event marked the handover of responsibilities from the 2024-2026 term to the new group that will serve during the 2026-2028 period.

The meeting was attended by children from the 21 provinces, specialists from INAC and the ministries of Family and Social Action, Education, and Health, as well as National Assembly deputies who are members of the specialized committee handling family, childhood, and social action issues. FCC/DP/DOJ