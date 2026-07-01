Namibia: Bus Carrying Malawians to Repatriation Camp Crashes, Driver Killed

A bus driver transporting Malawians from KwaZulu-Natal to the repatriation camp in Beitbridge has died, while 11 others were injured after the driver allegedly lost control of the bus due to fatigue, causing it to overturn on the N1.

The Limpopo department of transport and community safety confirmed the crash in the early hours of Wednesday, 1 July.

The accident occurred on the N1, about four kilometres south of the Beitbridge Border Post near Musina.

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Limpopo department of transport and community safety spokesperson Mashudu Mabata says, according to preliminary reports, the bus was transporting individuals from KwaZulu-Natal to the repatriation camp in Beitbridge.

Mabata says the bus was involved in a crash after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle due to fatigue, causing it to overturn.

"The driver has been confirmed deceased, while eleven passengers sustained injuries."

She says the injured were transported to Musina Hospital for medical treatment.

"Emergency services, law enforcement agencies and traffic officials are on the scene managing the incident and providing the necessary assistance."

The road remains open to traffic.

However, Mabata warns motorists that temporary closures may be implemented to allow forensic investigators to conduct their work safely.

"Motorists travelling along the route are urged to exercise extreme caution, reduce speed, maintain a safe following distance and comply with the instructions of traffic officials on the scene," she says.

Mabata said the department would continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as more information became available.

The crash occurred amid nationwide demonstrations on Tuesday calling for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

More than 20 civic groups participated in protests across all nine provinces, with organisers maintaining their demand that undocumented foreign nationals leave the country.

The organisers have set an unofficial 30 June deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to self-deport.

- IOL News