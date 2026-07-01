South Africa: Tyla Signs Multi-Million Deal With Jay Z's Roc Nation

Two-time Grammy winner Tyla has signed a multi-million dollar global deal with Roc Nation, shortly after finalizing her deal with Epic Records, which she chose not to renew. The new deal on Jay Z's label comes in the wake of Tyla's upcoming APop album slated for a July 24 release. The signing was recently unveiled with a massive digital takeover in New York's Times Square.

The Push 2 Start singer joins an elite roster of signees under Roc Nation, ranging from established pop stars to her fellow Afrobeats new-age meteors. Some of the global Pop and RnB superstars under the labels wing include Rihanna, Alicia Keys, John Legend and Christina Aguilera. Tyla's international superstar counterparts on the label include Tiwa Savage, J Balvin and Ayra Starr, all of whom have hitherto had spectacular careers.

Whilst she reportedly puts finishing touches on the upcoming sophomore album, the new deal is set to catapult her career to new heights, a pivotal power move that transitions her from a breakout African pop sensation into a fully backed, mainstream international superstar. By choosing not to renew her previous contract with Epic Records, the music star has positioned herself to leverage the immense industry power of Jay-Z's empire.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

While she already already broke into the US mainstream with her massive Water smash, Roc Nation provides the elite, boots-on-the-ground American industry leverage needed to keep her radio and chart presence permanent. Being on the same roster as some of the aforementioned is also set to open the door for her to take on multi-genre collaborations, as well being on the receiving end of huge budgets for premium music videos, arena-level tour production, and global rollout campaigns.

Roc Nation is synonymous for turning musicians into global brands. They will likely secure her high-end fashion sponsorships, beauty campaigns, and multimedia projects.