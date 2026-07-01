Malawi Land Storm Erupts As Whistleblower Claims 30-Hectare 'Giveaway' to Single Investor

A fiery open letter posted on Facebook has accused senior officials in the Ministry of Lands of illegally allocating more than 30 hectares of prime city-centre land in Lilongwe to a single investor, Nyasa Manufacturing Ltd, sparking fresh questions over governance and political influence in one of Malawi's most sensitive ministries.

The author, Joana Moyo, claims the land -- opposite the Kanengo North gate -- was handed out by Commissioner of Lands Mohammed Selamani, allegedly without following legal procedures or the mandatory investment-vetting process through the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC).

She describes the allocation as "outrageous", arguing that no investor should receive such a vast tract of urban land without scrutiny.

Moyo alleges that Selamani, appointed with political backing, is "abusing his power" and running what she calls a plot-selling cartel, even claiming he "carries a printer with him" to issue land documents to the highest bidder.

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The letter, addressed directly to President Arthur Peter Mutharika, urges him to deploy the National Intelligence Bureau to investigate the claims, insisting the allegations are not driven by jealousy but by visible patterns of misconduct.

Moyo warns that Malawi risks "selling off this country to the highest bidder" if public land continues to be allocated irregularly.

She also links the controversy to wider concerns about land governance, arguing that both public officials and private individuals are contributing to a generational crisis by selling off land meant to be passed to future Malawians.

Moyo calls for the Commissioner of Lands and the Minister to be removed, describing the ministry as being in a state of "chaos".

She urges journalists and civil society organisations, including CDEDI, to scrutinise the ministry's operations, saying the alleged wrongdoing is "open for all those who care to see".

The letter ends with a challenge to President Mutharika to "take charge" and prove he is in control of the state machinery.