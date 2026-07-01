Malawi: Deputy Minister 'Plotted to Sack His Own Boss'

1 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A Deputy Minister has allegedly crossed a significant constitutional line by secretly recommending to the appointing authority that his own line minister be removed from office, according to claims circulating on social media gossip platforms.

Highly placed sources within government confirm that the extraordinary move has sent shockwaves through Cabinet, laying bare deep and growing divisions among senior officials that some insiders believe could have far-reaching consequences for the administration.

The alleged plot -- which would represent a remarkable breach of Cabinet convention and collective responsibility -- is said to have severely damaged relations between senior officials, with sources indicating that those involved are no longer on cordial terms.

"They are not seeing each other well," one senior government source told this publication.

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The development comes amid an already febrile atmosphere within Cabinet, where separate and as yet unsubstantiated allegations of sexual misconduct involving two ministers -- said to be engaged in a romantic relationship -- continue to circulate on social media gossip platforms.

Those claims remain without corroborating evidence.

However, sources within government continue to leak information to social media platforms, sustaining a flow of damaging stories that officials have so far been unable to stop.

It is not yet clear what prompted the Deputy Minister to allegedly seek the removal of his superior, nor whether the appointing authority acted on the recommendation.

The appointing authority has not commented.

The ministers named in connection with both matters have not responded to requests for comment.

All allegations remain unconfirmed.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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