South Africa: Lime Fridge Tart With a Nutty Crust

Here's a slight departure from an old-fashioned citrus fridge tart. It's all about limes. And there's a nuttiness to the biscuit base.

There's nothing diet-friendly about this. Old-fashioned fridge tarts flew in the face of any notion of keeping trim. They were all about sweetness and tang, with a lovely bit of crunch at the base.

Traditionally, the base of a South African fridge tart was made entirely of tennis biscuits (a coconut biscuit enormously popular in the country) mixed with melted butter and compacted into the butter-greased base of a tart tin or dish.

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My variation adds 100g of raw macadamia nuts, finely ground (in a food processor), and extra butter to handle the extra weight.

My earlier citrus fridge tarts used one can of condensed milk, but to this one I've added a can of evaporated milk, which I whisked intensely, and 200ml whipped cream. Because of the extra bulk, I also used 15g of gelatine granules dissolved in water.

Finally, I simmered thin lime slices in a sugar syrup, cooled them, and used them and the syrup to decorate the top of the tart once set.

Tony Jackman's lime fridge tart

(Makes 1 large tart)

Ingredients

For the base:

200g butter, melted

1 packet tennis biscuits, crushed

100g raw macadamia nuts, ground

For the fridge tart:

1 x 385g...