Kenya: 2,700 Youth Complete Government Digital Skills Programme

1 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — More than 2,700 young Kenyans have completed a government-backed digital skills programme aimed at preparing them for jobs and business opportunities in the country's fast-growing creative and digital economy.

The five-day training, held at the Jitume Digital Media Factory in Nairobi, equipped participants with practical skills in photography, videography, graphic design, video editing and social media management.

The programme also introduced participants to the use of artificial intelligence tools, freelancing and digital entrepreneurship.

The training was organized by the Technopolis Development Authority in partnership with the Kenya Film Commission, Postal Corporation of Kenya and Genesis Design Factory.

Organisers said the high number of participants reflects growing demand among young people for digital skills that can help them earn a living in the creative industry.

Officials said the initiative is part of the government's wider plan to tackle youth unemployment by expanding access to digital training and creating pathways to employment, self-employment and innovation as Kenya's digital economy continues to grow.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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