South Africa: Protecting and Promoting Whistleblowing Choose Courage Campaign

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DWF has been implementing the Protecting and Promoting Whistleblowing in South Africa (PPW) project in partnership with The Whistleblower House (WBH). Supported by the European Union's Human Rights and Democracy Programme, the project works to build an inclusive, enabling, and protective environment for whistleblowers as vital defenders of human rights and accountable governance.

This video, which unpacks the whistleblowing ecosystem and how citizens can play a part is part of the Choose Courage Campaign. This call to action campaign aims to:

· Increase public awareness and understanding of whistleblowing in South Africa.

· Support advocacy efforts by highlighting systemic challenges, rights, responsibilities, and practical solutions.

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· Encourage a culture that values integrity, transparency, and accountability.

· Mobilise citizens, institutions, and decision-makers to strengthen protections for whistleblowers.

Whistleblowers play a critical role in exposing corruption, fraud, and wrongdoing, often at great personal risk. By protecting those who speak out, we help safeguard democracy and strengthen public trust.

Join the movement to Choose Courage. How to use this video:

This video is a public good, designed as an informational resource to spark conversations and action on the importance of whistleblowing in strengthening democracy, accountability, and ethical leadership in South Africa. We encourage educational institutions, workplaces, media organisations, civil society groups, and community forums to share and use this video to promote awareness and informed action, because Courage Counts!

Protect Courage. Courage Counts!

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