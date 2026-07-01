South Africa: Government Increases Sardine Total Allowable Catch By 6 000 Tonnes

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has increased the sardine Total Allowable Catch (TAC) for areas west of Cape Agulhas by 6 000 tonnes, adjusting the overall limit from 30 500 tonnes to 36 500 tonnes.

According to Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, the decision will protect more than 5 000 livelihoods.

"I am very pleased that we have saved more than a thousand jobs, whilst also ensuring the protection of our natural resources. Creating jobs and growing our economy does not stand in opposition to the protection of our environment, which was again evident in reaching this decision," the Minister said on Tuesday.

The increase comprises 3 000 tonnes supported by revised survey timing corrections, and a further 3 000 tonnes made available through the conversion of existing sardine Total Allowable Bycatches (TABs).

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The decision follows several requests from stakeholders in the commercial Small Pelagic sector, who raised concerns about a shortage of sardine for processing in areas west of Cape Agulhas.

This resulted in socio-economic hardship, with several right holders having already harvested their local sardine TAC allocations and being forced to scale down operations.

These circumstances consequently placed more than one thousand jobs at risk.

The Minister therefore instructed the Small Pelagic Scientific Working Group (SWG) to investigate whether additional sardine TAC could be made available for areas west of Cape Agulhas in the short term to help alleviate these impacts.

Following its deliberations, the SWG reached a decision on Monday, 29 June 2026.

The determination of the TAC is governed by the Marine Living Resources Act, 1998 (Act No. 18 of 1998).

The department said it will continue to monitor the status of the resource through its established scientific assessment and stakeholder engagement processes.

"Any future adjustments to management of our small pelagic stock will be considered strictly within the framework of the applicable scientific advice, sustainable resource management and legislative requirements," the department said.