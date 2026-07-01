South Africa: Correctional Services Takes Full Control of Mangaung Correctional Centre

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has, from today, taken full management and operational responsibility of Mangaung Correctional Centre, now renamed Grootvlei Maximum Correctional Centre.

The department's 25-year public-private partnership with Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts, operated by G4S, concluded at the end of June.

"Procedures at the facility are in accordance with the Correctional Services Act, 1998 and all applicable policies, regulations and operational standards governing correctional services in South Africa.

"It can be confirmed that the centre is fully operational, ensuring continuity of services and the safe, secure and humane detention of inmates," the department said.

The transition marks the culmination of extensive planning to ensure "seamless transition, with no disruption to the daily operations of the correctional centre".

"Direct management by DCS reinforces government's commitment to a correctional system that upholds constitutional values, promotes rehabilitation and reintegration, and places public safety at the centre of its mandate," the department said.