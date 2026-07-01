Kenya: Nyamira Deputy Clerk Pulled From Ceiling As EACC Executes Corruption Arrest

Nairobi — What began as a routine corruption arrest turned into an unusual rooftop drama after Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives found Nyamira County Assembly Deputy Clerk and Director of Finance Leonard Kevin Nyamasege hiding in the ceiling of his home, prompting officers to patiently coax him back down before placing him under arrest.

The drama unfolded as detectives moved in to execute an arrest warrant over an alleged Sh30.2 million procurement fraud.

Amateur video recorded during the operation shows detectives directing Nyamasege to carefully climb down from the ceiling to avoid falling and sustaining injuries, while another officer explains that CCTV footage had captured him climbing into the roof space in an apparent attempt to evade arrest.

The dramatic arrest came after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved charges against Nyamasege and five other suspects following investigations into the alleged irregular award of a contract for the construction of an office block at the Nyamira County Assembly.

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According to the EACC, investigations established that the tender was unlawfully awarded to Jetta Builders Ltd despite the company not being the lowest evaluated bidder, resulting in an undue financial benefit of Sh30,187,396 to the contractor.

The six suspects are set to face charges including abuse of office, willful failure to comply with laws relating to the management of public funds and negligence of official duty.

Nyamasege was arraigned before Nyamira Principal Magistrate Christabel Agutu on Tuesday, but plea taking was deferred after his lawyers informed the court that they had obtained orders from the High Court in Kisumu staying his arrest and arraignment pending the hearing and determination of a constitutional petition.

The EACC said the orders had not been served on the Commission at the time of the arrest. The case is scheduled for mention on July 28, 2026, for further directions.

The Commission noted that the arrest follows the earlier apprehension of Nyamira County Assembly Clerk Duke Simeon Onyari on June 3 in connection with the same investigation, adding that detectives are actively pursuing the remaining suspects.

The anti-graft agency said it remains committed to protecting public resources and ensuring accountability for public officers implicated in corruption and economic crimes.