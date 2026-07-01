Somalia Marks 66th Anniversary of Independence and Unification

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud joined a national flag-raising ceremony in Mogadishu at midnight on Tuesday to commemorate the 66th anniversary of the independence of the country's southern regions and their union with the north, which established the Somali Republic.

Addressing the ceremony marking July 1, the president congratulated Somalis on what he described as a historic occasion symbolizing the country's struggle for independence, national unity and the foundation of the Somali state.

At the stroke of midnight, units of the Somali National Army raised the national flag in a formal military ceremony, marking 66 years since the Somali flag was officially hoisted in Mogadishu following the country's independence and unification.

In his remarks, Hassan Sheikh stressed the importance of preserving Somalia's unity, national cohesion and state institutions, saying the current generation bears the responsibility of carrying forward the vision of those who fought for the country's freedom and unification.

He also urged Somalis to strengthen solidarity, promote peace and continue efforts to build a secure, united and prosperous Somalia while safeguarding the legacy of the nation's independence heroes.