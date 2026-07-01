Kenya: KCAA Extends Aircraft Safety Inspection Period Amid Staff Shortage

1 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has extended the validity period for aircraft certificates of airworthiness from one year to two years, citing a shortage of safety inspectors.

The regulator said the move is intended to ease pressure on its inspection teams as the number of aircraft registered in Kenya continues to grow.

Under the new arrangement, aircraft will undergo certification every two years instead of annually.

KCAA said the change is necessary to address limited manpower while maintaining oversight of an expanding aviation sector.

The number of aircraft operating in Kenya increased from 735 in 2020 to 782 in 2025, representing nearly an 8 percent rise.

The regulator projects the fleet will grow further to about 1,000 aircraft over the next four years, increasing demand for inspection and certification services.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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