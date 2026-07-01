Malawi: Chimwendo's Delegation and Ngutwa's Testimony Raise Fresh Questions in Crash Probe

1 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi's Ad Hoc Committee probing the June 2024 military plane crash has received testimony that sharpens scrutiny of the decisions surrounding vice-president Saulos Chili

ma's final movements.

Samson Ngutwa -- former clerk to the cabinet and now Principal Secretary for Monitoring and Evaluation -- told MPs that Chilima's attendance at the funeral of former attorney general Ralph Kasambara was conditional on securing a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) aircraft.

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The claim introduces a specific logistical trigger that investigators have not yet fully explained.

Ngutwa detailed the government's earlier approvals: condolence funds, a casket for Kasambara's widow, and the designation of Cabinet minister Richard Chimwendo Banda to represent then-president Lazarus Chakwera.

He also confirmed that officials debated whether Kasambara's criminal conviction disqualified him from military honours, ultimately ruling out any ceremonial privileges.

What stands out in Ngutwa's testimony is the sequence. Funeral arrangements were settled; military honours were denied; representation was assigned.

Only later, he said, did he learn that Chilima's attendance depended on the availability of an MDF aircraft -- a condition that appears to have emerged outside the formal planning process.

For investigators, the unresolved question is whether this requirement was routine, improvised, or indicative of a broader pattern in how the vice-president's travel was managed in the hours before the fatal flight.

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