South Africa: Court Dismisses Bid to Stop Luxury Botmaskop Estate Near Stellenbosch

Judge finds environmental approvals were lawful and orders residents' group to pay punitive costs

The High Court has dismissed an application to halt the 77-unit Botmaskop Fynbos Estate development on the slopes above Helshoogte Pass near Stellenbosch.

The judge found the environmental approvals were lawful and that the proposed residential estate would have a lower environmental impact than the hotel resort originally approved for the site.

The Stellenbosch Interest Group was ordered to pay punitive costs after the court rejected its late attempt to amend its case.

A High Court application by a group of concerned citizens to halt the development of a large luxury residential estate on the scenic slopes of Botmaskop above Helshoogte Pass outside Stellenbosch has failed.

In a lengthy judgment this week, Western Cape High Court Judge Nobahle Mangcu-Lockwood dismissed each argument brought by the Stellenbosch Interest Group (SIG) to challenge approvals for the 35-hectare, 77-erven Botmaskop Fynbos Estate.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The developer, buyers of plots in the estate, service providers, decision-makers from both the Western Cape government and Stellenbosch municipality, and a previous owner of the property, were all cited as respondents.

In her judgment, Mangcu-Lockwood was highly critical of aspects of SIG's case, particularly its late application to amend its original notice of motion by introducing three additional amendments.

These additions related to reviewing and setting aside the municipality's rezoning approval of the property on 28 November 2022; condoning SIG's delay in bringing this review application; and for the court to decide whether all the respondents should be liable for costs, even if they had not opposed SIG's original application.

The judge noted that SIG had delivered an application for leave to amend only on 5 December 2025 - out of time according to the Uniform Rules of Court. And this application also sought wider relief than had been outlined in its notice of intention to amend two months earlier.

She dismissed the amendment application and awarded punitive costs.

"I am of the view that the application for leave to amend is wholly defective and should be dismissed," she said. "And given the egregious conduct of serial non-compliance without regard to uniform rules [of Court] ... I am in agreement with the respondents' view that the applicant's decision to pursue the amendment under these circumstances justifies a costs order on a punitive scale.

"The opposition of that application by the parties, including Botmaskop, Reset [a previous property owner] and the Purchasers was reasonable, and there is no reason why these private litigants should be placed out of pocket for proceedings which were arrant and stillborn."

Biowatch principle

No costs were awarded to the province or the municipality because of the application of the Biowatch principle. This is from a well-known case brought by a non-government environmental group in which it was ruled that such organisations are shielded from cost orders awarded to state entities. But this principle does not apply to private litigants.

Read the judgment here

Judge Mangcu-Lockwood also found that there were no grounds for applying a provision in the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA) that gives a court the discretion not to award costs against a party that is unsuccessful in bringing an environmental challenge.

This is "if the court is of the opinion that the person acted reasonably out of a concern for the public interest or in the interest of protecting the environment and had made due efforts to use other means reasonably available for obtaining the relief sought".

"Given the circumstance of this case ... I have not found any basis to exercise the discretion referred to in this provision," the judge wrote.

Background

The genesis of SIG's application was a 2003 decision by the Western Cape's Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning (DEADP) to grant environmental authorisation for the construction of a mountain resort on the property.

In 2021, the department approved an amendment of its 2003 decision, authorising development of a gated 77-unit residential estate on the property instead of the hotel resort.

SIG launched its High Court case in November 2024, seeking a range of declaratory orders and review decisions to halt development of the property.

In April last year, an interdict ruling by Judge Melanie Holderness - Part A of SIG's application - brought all work on the massive project to a temporary halt. By then, bulk services infrastructure, internal roadworks and a reservoir were already in place, but no construction of houses had started within its 36,282m2 development footprint. Close to 30 plots had already been sold for between R15-million and more than R36-million.

The full case - Part B of the application - was argued before Judge Mangcu-Lockwood in the Western Cape High Court on 10 and 11 March this year.

SIG argued that the environmental integrity of the Botmaskop site would be "forever lost" if the development continued.

"Appropriately" considered

But in her judgment, Judge Mangcu-Lockwood found that DEADP had "appropriately" considered and assessed the visual, ecological and botanical impacts, traffic generation, the development footprint, electricity consumption, water consumption and sewage generation impacts of the initial resort development.

DEADDP had included these assessments in the application process for the 2003 environmental authorisation (EA) for the proposed mountain resort and then subsequently for the later iteration of the project, the residential development, as well.

"I can find no reviewable irregularity, irrationality or unreasonableness about the manner in which [DEADP] considered these impact assessments, or about the manner in which [it] assessed and compared their conclusions," she wrote.

"Rather, in granting the 2021 EA, the second respondent authorised an activity with a lower impact on the environment in respect of water consumption, traffic generation, ecological impact, visual impact, electricity consumption and sewage generation; imposed conditions for the execution of an activity, aimed at preventing future risks such as wildlife fires and which have improved environmental conditions on a substantially degraded site which was an ecological disaster due to previous environmental abuse."

Reaction

Werner Roux, chief executive officer of the Staytus Collection, which is developing the Botmaskop Fynbos Estate, welcomed the ruling.

"We are pleased that the High Court has now vindicated the position we have maintained throughout," he said in a statement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ruling confirmed all the decisions by Western Cape environment minister Anton Bredell, his department and the Stellenbosch municipality to authorise the estate development, Roux added.

"The High Court found that due process was followed by all the authorities in this matter. This is not only a victory for us as developers, but also for the relevant statutory authorities and the purchasers of erven in Botmaskop Estate."

"We remain committed to proceeding with and completing the Botmaskop Estate development responsibly, transparently and in accordance with all the applicable development approvals and statutory requirements.

"Those purchasers with approved building plans can now proceed with the construction of their new homes."

Bredell, who was the first respondent, said the ruling confirmed that the processes they'd followed were "lawful and reasonable".

"I also wish to emphasise that public participation remains a cornerstone of environmental governance in the Western Cape. Communities and interested and affected parties have an important role to play in development processes, and their participation strengthens environmental decision-making. However, our legal system also requires that disputes be raised within the prescribed legal frameworks and timeframes," he said.

"The Western Cape government remains committed to balancing environmental protection with sustainable economic development. Responsible investment and development are essential if we are to grow our economy, create jobs and improve the quality of life of our residents."

SIG announced the outcome of the court case on its Facebook page but without any comment.