Nigeria: Herders Kill 15 in Benue Days After Macban Chairman's Murder

Residents link the latest attack to the recent killing of the Benue MACBAN chairman, although security agencies have not established any connection.

Suspected armed herders have killed 15 and injured many other residents of Saai in the Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

The state government and a local group have confirmed the incident, which occurred days after the killing of the state chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ardo Risku.

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Residents fear the incident, in which more than 10 others, including women and children, were injured, could be a reprisal attack.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Mbajir Development Association (MDA), Makurdi, said the attack occurred between Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday.

"The Association has received with deep sorrow reports that not fewer than fifteen (15) persons were brutally murdered in the attacks, while more than ten others, including women and children, sustained varying degrees of injuries," the statement, signed by MDA president, Agee Sai, and General Secretary, Tindiga Aondover, said.

The association described the attack as "heinous, barbaric and gruesome," alleging that it was carried out by "deadly Fulani herdsmen."

It said the latest killings were part of a series of recurring attacks on farming communities and urged the federal government, the Benue State Government and security agencies to deploy additional personnel to the area and ensure those responsible are arrested and prosecuted.

"The continuous loss of innocent lives is unacceptable and must not be allowed to continue. Our people deserve to live in peace, cultivate their farms without fear, and go about their daily activities in safety," the association said.

Governor Hyacinth Alia also condemned the attack, describing it as "a senseless assault on innocent citizens."

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the governor said the attackers were "terrorists masquerading as herdsmen" and noted that the assault came at a time when many farmers had returned to cultivate their ancestral lands.

"This attack is an ugly, cowardly and unacceptable act of violence," Mr Alia said. "These enemies of progress have chosen to disrupt the peace and food security of our state by targeting the moment when crops are developing and the hope for a bountiful harvest is high."

The governor directed security agencies to deploy additional personnel to Saai and neighbouring communities, launch a manhunt for the attackers and strengthen protection for farmers.

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Although residents believe the latest killings may have been a reprisal for the murder of the Benue MACBAN chairman, security agencies have not established any link between the two incidents.

On 27 June, Mr Risku and his associate, Yakubu Isa, were ambushed and killed by gunmen along the Otukpo-Okudu road shortly after attending a peace and security meeting convened in Ohimini Local Government Area.

The killing drew widespread condemnation from Amnesty International, Governor Alia and the Benue State Police Command, all of whom called for a thorough investigation.

The police later announced the arrest of 10 suspects in connection with the murder of the MACBAN chairman. The suspects are Titus Thyodenda, Utibe Sam, Owoicho Ameh, Sunday Useni, Sunday Ogbanje, Daniel Raphael, Adokole John, Samuel Ogazi, Agbo Daniel and Onazi James.

Efforts to obtain comments from the Benue State Police Command on the latest attack were unsuccessful, as the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, did not respond to telephone calls before the filing of this report.

The latest killings add to growing concerns over security in Benue, where repeated attacks on rural communities have displaced hundreds of thousands of people and disrupted farming activities despite ongoing peace efforts by the state government and security agencies.