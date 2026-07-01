Somalia: Somali Opposition Group Urges Dialogue, Warns Against Interference in Puntland

1 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The Somali Future Council congratulated Somalis on the 66th anniversary of the country's independence and unification, while warning that Somalia continues to face deepening political and security challenges.

In a statement marking July 1, the council paid tribute to the struggle that led to the independence of the former British and Italian territories and the creation of the Somali Republic in 1960.

The group said Somalia remained confronted by political disputes, social divisions and constitutional disagreements, accusing the federal government led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of exacerbating those challenges.

The council also expressed concern over what it described as political interference targeting Puntland, warning against actions that could trigger renewed conflict. It said Puntland plays a leading role in military operations against the militant groups Islamic State Somalia and Al-Shabaab and stressed the need to preserve stability in the semi-autonomous region.

The statement urged the federal government to prioritize dialogue, political consensus and an inclusive settlement over escalating disputes with Somalia's federal member states.

The council also called on the international community, the African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development and Somalia's international partners to support efforts to strengthen peace, national unity and stability, and to help resolve the country's political disputes.

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