Somalia: U.S. Reaffirms Support for Somalia On 66th National Day

1 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Washington — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday congratulated Somalia on the 66th anniversary of its National Day, reaffirming Washington's support for the country's efforts to combat terrorism, fight corruption and promote long-term stability.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people and Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia on your 66th National Day," Rubio said in a statement.

He said the United States stands with the Somali people in their fight against terrorism and corruption, while supporting efforts to build a more prosperous future.

Rubio also expressed hope for closer cooperation in the coming year, saying he looked forward to working with Somalia to advance peace and strengthen bilateral ties.

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