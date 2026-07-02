Malawi: Catholic Church Claim Disputed As Malawi Family Appeals Land Ruling

2 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Chepiti family in Blantyre has appealed a ruling by the Blantyre District Land Tribunal which found that land they say they have occupied for more than a century belongs to the Catholic Church.

The family, who are linked to the Zinganguwo chieftaincy in Chigwaja, say their ancestors settled on the land in 1918 after moving from Mozambique.

They add that in 1948 they voluntarily allocated part of the land to St James Chilomoni Parish, which later established the St Annah Zinganguwo outstation.

According to the family, the gesture was made in appreciation after the Church helped one of their relatives travel to Kenya for further studies.

They say they were surprised in 2012 when a local chief informed them they would need to leave the land because it belonged to the Church.

Despite farming and living there for decades, the family maintains the land is theirs and that only a portion was given to the Church.

The dispute was heard by the Blantyre District Land Tribunal, chaired by Senior Chief Kapeni, with chiefs Kunthembwe, Somba, Chigalu and magistrate Bonongwe present.

The tribunal ruled that the family should vacate the land.The Chepiti family has since taken the matter to the Ministry of Lands, requesting a review of the decision.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.